Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Canberra wineries facing pollution threat on top of bushfires, severe weather concerns

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wineries in the Canberra region say they are facing a triple whammy of threats. They fear polluted air could taint crops just as vineyards are recovering from a barrage of bad events like hail, drought and bushfire smoke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.