Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn's winter Table Tennis competition decided

By James Turner
Updated August 24 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Grade winners winter teams competition Brett Luckie, Mark Soley and Harry Mavrolefterou. Picture supplied.
A Grade winners winter teams competition Brett Luckie, Mark Soley and Harry Mavrolefterou. Picture supplied.

Mark Soley's team, the 88's consisting of Soley, Brett Luckie and Harry Mavrolefterou has taken out this season's A Grade Teams Competition by defeating Chintan Trivedi's Eagles side consisting of Chintan Trivedi, Isaac Mavrolefterou and Dave Manning 6-4 in the grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.