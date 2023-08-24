Mark Soley's team, the 88's consisting of Soley, Brett Luckie and Harry Mavrolefterou has taken out this season's A Grade Teams Competition by defeating Chintan Trivedi's Eagles side consisting of Chintan Trivedi, Isaac Mavrolefterou and Dave Manning 6-4 in the grand final.
The 88's winning rubbers came from Soley with two out of his three singles wins, Luckie with a win over Manning and the second doubles.
The star of the night was Mavrolefterou with two wins, one of which included a nail-biting win over his brother Isaac 11-9, 6-11, 13-15, 12-10, 12-10.
Trivedi was the Eagles best performer, with success in both his singles matches and a first doubles win with Isaac.
Their fourth rubber was a straight set win by Isaac over Luckie.
This win was Soley's third Grand Final victory out of the last eight completed seasons.
He was also runner up twice.
This impressive record was matched exactly by his teammate Mavrolefterou who was also three and two in grand final appearances.
James Turner is still top of the grand final list of winners since the sport resumed in Goulburn with 17 wins and 10 runners up followed by Michael Turner with 13/14 and 16 time Goulburn champion Glenn Wharton coming third on eight wins and six second placed finishes.
B Grade this season was a very closely fought competition with the final three positions being decided by a count back to matches won after the three teams all finished on the same number of points.
The semifinals saw the Demons defeat the Jet Setters and the Pies eliminated the Sharks.
In the grand final, minor premiers Demons defeated Pies 6-3.
The grand final was played with three regular players missing.
Elisa Chung and Bob Philipson filled in for the Demons who normally consisted of Mark Bourke, Shannon Trama and Kev Fitzgerald.
Dave Plumb filled in for the runners up.
Normally, the Pies would have been made up by Dave Howlett, Dave Perkins and David Rayner.
In the grand final, Chung had good wins over Howlett and Rayner while Philipson defeated Howlett and Plumb.
The doubles were shared one all with Fitzgerald getting his team over the line by beating Plumb in 5 sets.
