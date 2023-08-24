Josh Kalozi is already a constant name on the medals list when it comes to state and national athletic competitions, but the 18-year-old is taking the sport to the next level.
The Australian U18 representative began his adventure in the USA recently after receiving a four-year Athletic Scholarship at Troy University in Alabama.
READ ALSO:
The former Mulwaree High School student's orientation started on Monday, August 7 and commenced his studies on August 17.
Kalozi has been scouted for the past 18 months and was successful with the scholarship due to his many superb results.
His achievements in the past year included winning golds at the NSW Country Championships and the ACT Championships in the U18 and U20 events.
He also won golds at the Victorian Championships in the U20 age group and at the Oceania Championships, NSW All Schools and Australian All Schools U18 events.
He won silver at the NSW Junior u18, the Australian U18 and U20 and the NSW Combined High Schools U18 competitions.
The Goulburn athlete specialises in the hurdles and the heights increased from 91cm in the U16s to 99cm in the U18s, but 1.07m is the height he now needs to reach at the open level.
He has been training over the open height but is yet to compete at that height.
Josh Kalozi said he was extremely thankful to those who had helped him over the past four to five years including the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation, the Goulburn Soldiers Club, Goulburn Mulwaree Council and his coach of the past nine years in Bob Morgan.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.