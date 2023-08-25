Yass Valley Council has rejected an attempt to ban a book from libraries because of its "pro-sex stance and judgemental treatment of those who value virginity".
After a passionate but polite debate, the council voted seven to two to keep Welcome to Sex on the shelves.
The book is aimed at teenagers and gives plain and direct advice about sex but the town's deputy mayor said it turned sex into "a series of acts separate from any emotional connection".
Deputy mayor Jasmin Jones said she took exception to the illustrations which were "cute little pictures - cartoon pictures".
"My five-year-old would be attracted to that book," she told the council.
She said the book derided the idea of virginity. "Our children have a right to cherish their celibacy, to value their virginity, to look forward to committing to a monogamous relationship with their intended partner if they want to."
But other councillors said that this did not mean that the book should be banned.
Mayor Allan McGrath who had read the book said; "I've had quite a shock myself."
But he went on to say: "I found it illuminating. There was a lot that I didn't know myself and I've been around for a few years.
"And I thought to myself I would have been better off if I had had access a book like that when I was a teenager.
"I grew up in ignorance. We were protected."
The vote went his way. The book stays on the shelves.
It had been moved in the library after the row.
"Concerns over the book Welcome to Sex were raised with library staff. The staff responded to the concerns by placing the book in the non-fiction collection for adults and young adults," council chief executive Chris Berry reported to the council.
Cr Jones is a well-known campaigner in Yass. She has five children, one of whom was born in a lay-by on the Barton Highway. It prompted her to campaign for better maternity facilities in Yass itself.
The publishers of the book, Hardie Grant Children's Publishing, say it's aimed at people 14 and over: "This little book is packed with honest advice on everything you need to know about sex: how to know when you're ready and reasons not to have sex, exploring pleasure on your own to becoming sexually intimate with others, contraception and staying safe, how to communicate about sex, wobbly starts and awkward moments (including talking to your parents about sex)."
One of the authors, Dr Melissa Kang, is an academic at two universities in Sydney. The other, Yumi Stynes, does a podcast on women's health on the ABC.
Cr Jones was particularly concerned about the book's "specific advice to children regarding 'safe' ways to send nude photos" even though that is illegal even with the consent of both parties if they are younger teens.
Australia's eSafety Commissioner says: "Sharing, or threatening to share, a nude or sexual image or video without the consent of the person shown is a crime in Australia." It is also illegal to do so with consent if the person is under 18.
Opinion on the book nationally has been divided. There has been widespread approval from people who think teenagers need more no-nonsense information about sex.
One of the sentiments expressed at the council meeting was that the publicity caused by the critics had actually increased demand.
The book is widely available. Dymocks, Harry Hartog, Amazon and countless sellers on eBay offer it.
"BIG W will continue to sell the parenting book Welcome to Sex as part of our parenting range," a spokesperson said.
"We know there has been a wide range of views about the book, however, it's disappointing that there have been multiple incidents of abuse directed at our store team members in the past 24 hours.
"To keep our team and customers safe, the book will now only be available online."
A previous spate of controversy saw the book climb up best-seller lists.
