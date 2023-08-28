The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer. The company is bringing their bright pink van to Goulburn to provide free mamograms for women of all ages. The van will be parked at 47 Braidwood Road from Monday, August 28 until November 24. Bookings are essential. Phone 13 20 50.
Kate Grenville's novel The Secret River tells the story of convict William Thornhill, exiled from the stinking slums of early 19th century London, who discovers that the penal colony in Australia offers something that he never dared to hope for before a place of his own. The novel has been adapted by Andrew Bovell and is directed by Chris John Hancock. The show continues on Wednesday, August 30 at 52 Goldsmith Street, Goulburn at 7.30pm. Email liedertheatre@gmail.com. Phone 4821 5066.
Mulwaree High School brings their most talented students to the stage through music, dance and drama at GPAC. The students from years 7-12 will showcase their talents at 163 Auburn Street on Thursday, August 31 from 5.30pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Come learn about the cemeteries situated across the Goulburn region. The Historic Cemeteries Group has dedicated the last few years to restoring cemeteries across the Goulburn region. Terry St. George has developed a website to highlight the teams efforts and he brings their research to life at Goulburn Mulwaree Library. The discussion will be taking place at 184/194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Wednesday, August 30 from 1.30pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Join the Rocky Hill War Memorial team for a free presentation by Australian military historian, Dr Karl James. The Second World War was a defining moment of the Twentieth Century and Australia was a major participant in the conflict. Karl James is the head of military history at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Join Dr Karl as he shares his extensive knowledge on the impact the war had on Australia. The event will be taking place at Rocky Hill War Memorial Museum, Goulburn on Friday, September 1 from 11am. Email museums@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4842.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, September 1 from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
Australian folk music comes to life at The Goulburn Club for the monthly Oz music sessions get together. Come along and celebrate all things Aussie folk music. Each month has a theme to focus interest on where songs and poems are hunted out, practised and performed, reflecting a different aspect of their heritage. The next session will be taking place at 19 Market Street on Friday, September 1 from 7.30pm. Phone 4821 2043. Email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au.
The iconic punk rock band, Psedo Echo are bringing their tour 'Ultimate' to GPAC. The show follows their sold out out tour last year and will include hits from their albums including 'Autumnal Park' and 'Love An Adventure.' There are limited seats left for the Goulburn visit and it will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Michelle Lynch brings her paintings to Gallery on Track. The exhibition includes her work with abstract, surrealism and transitional pieces of art. The exhibition continues on Sunday, September 3 from 2pm at 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, September 5. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market is on the first Saturday of the month at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall. There are lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome. It's at 170 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, September 2 from 9am to 3pm. Phone 4821 2206.
From knitting to felting, Gallery on Track invites people to come discover the art behind of all things fibre at their latest exhibition. The exhibition gives attendees the opportunity to learn about experimenting with different techniquest when it comes to all things fibre. The exhibition opens at 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn on Sunday, September 3 from 2pm. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
The first Sunday of every month means Yarralaw Spring wines inviting the public to come taste local wines. Each wine available has been produced in the strawbale winery. The tastings on offer will be taking place at 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo on Sunday, September 3 from 11am. Email admin@yarralawsprings.com.au. Phone 4844 7188.
The Bungonia Cafe by the Bungonia Progress Association is a not-for-profit event. All proceeds go to the Bungonia Progress Association and helps pay for the community hall. Delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. The next breakfast is on Sunday, August 3 from 9am to 11am at the Bungonia Community Hall, Goulburn. Phone 0493 166 025.
The first Sunday of the month transforms the Goulburn Workers Club into a hub dedicated to country music. There is something for everyone and a large dance floor for all who love to dance. The next musical event will be taking place at 1 McKell Place,Goulburn on Sunday, September 3. Email lozandmike1@gmail.com. Phone 2748 4448.
