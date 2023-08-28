Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

See a highschool talent show and go for a run this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:37am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BreastScreen NSW brings their free screening to Goulburn. Image supplied.
BreastScreen NSW brings their free screening to Goulburn. Image supplied.

The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic 

Get checked early

The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer. The company is bringing their bright pink van to Goulburn to provide free mamograms for women of all ages. The van will be parked at 47 Braidwood Road from Monday, August 28 until November 24. Bookings are essential. Phone 13 20 50.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.