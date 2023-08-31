Yes, the relief in Europe over being able to travel again after a two year long, COVID-induced drought, has led to a massive upsurge in flying. But this might well be a short-term phenomenon. Recent disasters such as the fires in Greece and the catastrophic melting of the Swiss glaciers contribute strongly to the escalating awareness of the high carbon footprint of air travel. Like Peter, a retired company director, it is not just Greenies saying No to planes, but the educated, usually well-travelled and cashed-up middle class. Governments are taking action too. France has declared short-range flights to be illegal. Rail operators are expanding their offerings. This all makes sense on a continent with very good rail services. But last time I checked I could not take the sleeper train from Zurich to Goulburn. Flying will for a long time be the only choice for any traveller wanting to come to our shores.