Grumpy Old Man - why do so many people seem to hate food

A quick look at the shape - or more correctly the mis-shape - of my body provides ample evidence that I like food.
I mean really, really like food.
And of course that means I like to cook, because food generally tastes better when it is cooked.
The natural consequence of that is that my social media feed is filled with recipes and cooking tips and demonstrations.
But it seems a growing number of those posts come from people who, unlike me, hate food and hate cooking.
How else can you explain the bizarre concoctions they try to spruik - often piling one junk food on top of another and calling it cooking.
And in the background there is inevitably someone mindlessly saying stupid things like, "Oh wow, that looks so good," or "That smells amazing" or even, "I can't wait to try that".
Or maybe these videos just represent a new form of comedy, and I am out of touch and unable to understand the humour.
Because they definitely can't be serious.
Like the post showing a picture of a decent looking chocolate thingy, and proclaiming it is made with only two ingredients - chocolate and milk.
But the video starts playing and it becomes apparent there are actually eight ingredients.
Then there are the videos in which people seem determined to find increasingly strange ways of combining chicken breasts and mozzarella cheese, because every recipe contains those two ingredients. Every. Single One.
And it's not as though thy make anything nice or even half-edible.
And then they have the gall to say, "If you're still watching this video, it's a sign that you're loving our recipes."
No, I'm still watching in horror because I can't drag my eyes away from the train wreck of a dish that is being slapped together.
Sometimes I think I should call the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty towards Ingredients, because what they do is so painful to watch, let alone eat.
Or the huge array of videos showing people have absolutely no ideas how to cook pasta.
Now, pasta is really easy to cook - simply place it in plenty of salted boiling water for the required time, then drain and add to your sauce.
But in some videos you can almost hear the crunch of uncooked pasta as so-called creators try to chow down on something they have prepared so poorly the pasta they put in the middle of a baking tray had nowhere enough fluid for it to soften.
Then there are videos in which someone puts decent looking spaghetti in a blender to grind it to something resembling dust, before adding an egg and trying to turn it into thick and totally unappetising pasta that does not cook properly.
Fair dinkum, it is enough to put a person off food entirely.
Well, almost.
