Pat Farmer had some running mates as he ran into Goulburn on Saturday, August 26 in his quest to raise support for the 'yes' vote.
The former Liberal politician stopped over in Belmore Park as part of his 14,500km run around Australia, encouraging people to support a First Nations voice to parliament in an upcoming referendum.
READ MORE:
The 61-year-old admitted to being tired at the 10,000km plus mark but said something was spurring him on.
"At the end of each day I feel completely exhausted and not sure if I can lift my legs again," he said.
"But somehow, some way, I wake up the next day and go again. I can't help but feel, amid all the running for charities I've done over 40 years, that there's a higher purpose to this run. I thank God I've got the legs, the body and the willpower to do it."
The former federal Liberal MP for Macarthur from 2000 to 2010, started his journey on April 17 in Hobart. He has so far crossed Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Queensland and now, NSW.
He told The Post he felt strongly that someone needed to reach out to people of his generation about the referendum. In contrast, the younger generation large supported a Yes vote and "didn't understand why a referendum was even necessary."
"If all I ever did was listen to the media, I couldn't help but feel it was all going to fall apart," he said.
"But because I'm literally a travelling signboard (for the yes campaign) I get people pulling up all the time giving me their support...If I gauge the positive with the negative, I truly believe 'yes' will get across the line and that's what I see in a wider context too."
He decries the "wedge politics" surrounding the issue but argues the Prime Minister must do more to counter the Coalition's 'no' campaign.
Mr Farmer said he saw similar division during his time in politics when the Liberals under Tony Abbott said "no to everything" in a bid to be elected.
"It became a toxic place to work and that's why I got out...We weren't doing a job for the people but were focused wholly and solely on getting re-elected," he said.
"I can't help but feel the same wedge politics is playing out with this subject."
The committed catholic says most faith-based leaders supported a yes vote, including the Jewish and Muslim faiths.
At every stop on his run, he's spoken to community gatherings in support of the referendum. While disappointed he couldn't secure corporate sponsorship, he and wife, Tania, have taken out a second mortgage and launched a Go Fund Me page to support the run.
"This is the most important thing I've ever done because it is drawing a line in the sand and saying if we can vote yes at the end of the year, we can change the course of history and this country will be better forever," Mr Farmer said.
"I'm reaching out to say we should seize this opportunity and embrace our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history which goes back 60,000 years, rather than the 200 years we've acknowledged to this point."
In Goulburn, Mr Farmer spoke to a a small gathering in Belmore Park, including Uluru Statement from the Heart signatory, Jennie Gordon, and members of the local 'yes' campaign.
He went on to Canberra on Monday where he ran with federal politicians and Indigenous Marathon Foundation founder, Rob de Castella.
Mr Farmer's run will end at Uluru in October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.