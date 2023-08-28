'Mansions in Eternity' will be one of the highlights of the River of Art Festival's spectacular finale Luminous.
It is the work of Narooma artist Cat Wilson whose large-scale immersive video installation 'Sky Eternal' was exhibited in Canberra last year.
Ms Wilson said 'Mansions in Eternity' will transform River of Art's Pink Cube Gallery into "a sacred space that isn't connected to any particular religion but to primordiality".
READ ALSO:
The work is about the relationship between awe, wonder and the divine and the sky as a metaphor or place that inspires people.
To look up at the sky and feel small but at the same time feel connected is the same experience that cathedrals and sacred places are designed to generate.
"That feeling of humility that comes with a sense of connectedness.
"Across so many cultures the sky seems to be a key seat of the divine that can awaken that spiritual moment," Ms Wilson said.
Zeus and Thor come to mind.
Originally from Goulburn, Ms Wilson moved to Narooma about five years ago after living in Melbourne, Sydney and Morocco.
She studied theatre at the Victorian College of the Arts and then produced small independent theatre in Melbourne.
Eventually she moved into video because she wanted to be more autonomous.
Theatre continues to influence the way she thinks about art however.
"It isn't about making objects but creating a space for an experience.
"Theatre doesn't exist until the audience is in the room and my work doesn't exist until someone looks at it," Ms Wilson said.
Ms Wilson's background in theatre led her to explore time-lapse photography because it allowed her to work with repetition and patterns that could flow and evolve.
While studying Islam geometric design in Morocco she started thinking about repetition through time and then repetition within a single frame.
"That gave me the idea of mirroring and repeating the images and discovering the patterns that emerge from that," Ms Wilson said.
By capturing images of nature she isn't trying to recreate nature but to recreate the effect nature has on a person.
"My hope is that the people who view the work will disappear into the work and into themselves."
The River of Art festival website has more information about Mansions in Eternity and the finale Luminous.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.