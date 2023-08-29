A person was transported to hospital following a truck rollover north of Goulburn on Tuesday, August 29.
A flatbed truck carrying scaffolding rolled on the Hume Highway just north of Tiyces Lane, Boxers Creek, at about 5.50am, RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said.
Police Rescue worked to free two people from the vehicle. They were treated by ambulance paramedics at the scene.
An Ambulance media spokesman said a man and woman, both aged in their fifties, were treated for leg and abdomen injuries respectively.
ALSO READ:
One person was transported to Canberra Hospital.
One southbound lane was closed for almost two hours. The truck was righted at 6.30pm.
Four RFS units from Towrang and Goulburn attended the scene.
Meantime, RFS crews were called to a car fire at Walsh's Road, some 5km northeast of Dalton at 1pm on Tuesday.
Mr Butler said a car caught fire in a paddock while it was being used. The fire also burnt through four hectares of grassland but was soon extinguished.
The vehicle was destroyed but no one was injured.
