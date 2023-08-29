Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police Rescue free two people after truck crashes near Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 29 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police Rescue. File photo by Louise Thrower.
Police Rescue. File photo by Louise Thrower.

A person was transported to hospital following a truck rollover north of Goulburn on Tuesday, August 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.