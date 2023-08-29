Goulburn Multicultural Centre was filled with colour and action on Tuesday, August 29, as members of the Punjabi community gathered for a celebration.
The annual Teej Festival celebrates the onset of the monsoon season and is generally associated with nature's abundance. Spokesperson for Goulburn's Punjabi community, Sandy Behgal, said it also brought married women together to celebrate sisterhood and the passage of culture to the next generation.
The women danced, sang and enjoyed food from their region, while several children also joined in the fun.
The day was also a chance to dress in colourful, traditional costume, some of which were handmade.
Mrs Behgal said there were about 200 members of the Punjabi community in Goulburn.
She moved to Goulburn about five years ago from Brisbane after her husband secured a job in the city.
Another resident, Sarb Jeet, relocated from Sydney.
"We wanted a quieter life. It's really nice in Goulburn and we have wonderful support from the Multicultural Centre," she said.
