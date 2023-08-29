Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Punjabi community celebrates annual Teej Festival

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:00pm
Goulburn Multicultural Centre was filled with colour and action on Tuesday, August 29, as members of the Punjabi community gathered for a celebration.

