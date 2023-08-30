Goulburn Post
Neil Para makes his way through Goulburn to raise money and awareness for refugees

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 30 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
Neil Para has picked up thousands of supporters over his month long journey. Image supplied.
Neil Para is a refugee from Sri Lanka who is walking more than 1000 kilometres to make a change to the life of refugees across the country.

