Police appeal for information after main street assault on teenager

Three young people were arrested following an assault in Auburn Street on Monday, August 28.
Inspector Matt Hinton said police were called at 2.12pm to reports that people were fighting.
Officers were told a 15-year-old girl was assaulted by three young females known to her, before a 59-year- old women intervened.
Police attended and arrested the three young females aged 16, 13 and 12 years.
ALSO READ:
A 59-year-old woman and a 15-year-old female were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance and conveyed to Goulburn Base Hospital with soft tissue injuries. They have since been released.
Inspector Hinton stressed that no weapon was used in the fracas.
The youths have been released, pending further enquiries.
Police are appealing for witnesses and any footage of the incident to contact Goulburn Police Station on 48240799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police investigations are continuing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.