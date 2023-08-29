Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police arrest three teens over fight in Auburn Street, Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal for information after main street assault on teenager
Police appeal for information after main street assault on teenager

Three young people were arrested following an assault in Auburn Street on Monday, August 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.