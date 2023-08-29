Uber Eats has officially rolled into Goulburn.
The increasingly popular phone application is now delivering food from local food businesses including Mandy's Restaurant, Cafe 5911 and many others available on the app.
The app has arrived in Goulburn after an increase in demmand for food home delivery services.
As part of the new launch, Uber Eats is now live in more than 40 cities and towns across the country, generating demand for thousands of small businesses in regional locations.
The expansion follows the recent launch of more than 12 new locations across Australia in major regional towns including Bathurst, Coffs Harbour and Gladstone, Lismore, Nowra, Alice Springs, Orange, Port Macquarie and Tamworth, with more locations to be announced by the end of September.
As part of the celebratory launch, Uber Eats is offering Goulburn residents a promo code for the first orders placed.
By entering AUCL2308 into your first order, you can recieve $25 off your first four orders.
The offer expires midnight AEST on Friday, September 1.
