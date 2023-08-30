Talent from across the region is gearing up to take centre stage at the Festival of Regional Theatre (FORT), returning to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
The long weekend program this year will feature the world premiere of a brand new play 'Russian Doll', cultural and contemporary dance theatre by internationally acclaimed artists, along with a late night cabaret performance in the meeting place bar area.
FORT will wrap up with One Act Wonders - GPAC's popular short play competition that this year has attracted entrants from far and wide, and sees actors, directors and writers competing for cash prizes and trophies.
GPAC Manager Raina Savage said that the event is a great way to bring people to Goulburn.
"FORT has proved to be a great way to promote GPAC and attract people to Goulburn, while offering talented local and regional creatives the chance to present their work in a professional theatre context and be seen by a much wider audience," Ms Savage said.
Mayor Peter Walker said, that the festival gives the opportunity for everyone to show off their talents.
"Complementing the Lilac City Festival over the long weekend, this fun festival offers something for everyone- whether as actors, directors or producers who want to put their work on display or for audiences who will be able to enjoy a wide variety of theatre from drama to comedy and everything in between," Mr Walker said.
The event will be taking place from Saturday, September 30 and tickets are available through the GPAC website or on 4823 4999.
