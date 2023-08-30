Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Festival of Regional Theatre comes to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre

Updated August 30 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Musical talent comes together at GPAC. Image by Pexels.
Musical talent comes together at GPAC. Image by Pexels.

Talent from across the region is gearing up to take centre stage at the Festival of Regional Theatre (FORT), returning to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.