Truck driver fronts court over fatal highway collision

A truck driver charged over the death of a driver in a crash near Gunning has appeared briefly in court.
Trevor Arthur Kelly, 50, of Banks, ACT presented to Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, August 30.
He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm; dangerous driving occasioning death; negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (first offence) and negligent driving causing death (first offence).
The charges relate to a crash on the Hume Highway, at Cullerin, near Gunning on July 19, 2023. A 74-year-old man, driving a sedan in the same southbound direction as Kelly, died in hospital 11 days after a collision between the two vehicles.
Solicitor Sam Rowland, acting for an agent, asked that the matter be adjourned until October 25 to allow for service of a brief of evidence.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie granted this and excused Kelly from appearing in person on that date.
