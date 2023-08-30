World famous music manager and song writer Simon Napier- Bell is briging his decades of musical knowledge to Goulburn in September.
Mr Napier- Bell has has managed George Michael, Wham! Sinead O'Connor, The Yardbirds, Marc Bolan, Ultravox, Boney M, Japan, Dusty Springfield, Wa Wa Nee and Candi Staton to name a few.
He also discovered Australia's very own John Paul Young in a bar of all places in the late 1960s.
In his conversation, Goulburn will meet the man behind Wham and enjoy many other showbiz stories as well as an audience Q and A.
The event will be give attendees the opportunity to ask questions as well as witness exclusive footage from documentaries Napier-Bell produced in his career.
Napier-Bell is featured in the current Wham Netflix documentary and is the producer of 'George Michael, portrait of an artist', a documentary currently available on Amazon.
He was the showbiz entrepreneur who broke Wham! globally by having them play former communist China in 1985 - the first western band to so.
It was this move by the manager that cemented their fame forever.
In Britain, Mr Napier- Bell worked alongside Beatles and Stones' managers Brian Epstein and Andrew Loog Oldham, taking notes and observing the workings of the music industry which he later applied to his artists, who all became household names.
In the 60s, he co-wrote the hit single, 'You Don't Have to Say You Love Me' for Dusty Springfield and later, a hit for Elvis Presley.
More recently, Napier-Bell is the successful author of four music industry books including 'Black Vinyl, White Powder', 'Ta-Ra-Ra-Boom-De-Ay - The Dodgy Business of Popular Music' & 'The Business - A History of Popular Music from Sheet Music to Streaming'.
The event will be held on Monday, September 11 at Hume Conservatorium from 6.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through The Event Brite website.
