Lilac City Festival is giving locals the opportunity to show off their hard work in their gardens.
Now is the time to start prepping your gardens to welcome spring and showcase the fruits of your labour for the 2023 festival.
Whether it's flowers or a particularly impressive veggie patch, everyone is welcome to tell and show Goulburn about your efforts put into any kind of garden you have been working on.
If you don't want to enter the competition, residents are being encouraged to plant all things lilac-coloured so visitors joining the city to celebrate can be immersed in the colour.
Anyone with a green thumb can pick up and return entry forms from the Goulburn Visitors Information Centre or email goulburnlilacgarden@gmail.com.
Entries close on Thursday, September 21.
