Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn's Lilac City festival takes on entrants for the annual gardening competition

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 31 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plant something purple for this year's Lilac Festival. Image by Pexels.
Plant something purple for this year's Lilac Festival. Image by Pexels.

Lilac City Festival is giving locals the opportunity to show off their hard work in their gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.