If Dad has a sweet tooth, look no further than K and Gz. The cafe on Franklin Street offers great food and coffee as well hand made chocolate hampers. The sweets and treats are all lovingly made on-site and are sure to satisfy Dad's cravings. The cafe is open from 8am on Father's Day and is located on 9 Franklin Street.
Every year, Goulburn West Primary School students come together to provide presents for all dads. From craft to food, there is sure to be something found for every dad across the region. The stall will be open at Goulburn West Primary School on Friday, September 1.
Goulburn business owner Alicha Baxter loves to create colourful balloon bouquets for all occasions. For a unique present to Dad this year why not surprise him with a few of his favourite things in balloon form? Arrangements can be ordered through the M&X Party Designs Facebook page.
With a menu specially designed for Father's day, Olive View Cafe in Collector has something for everyone. From lamb cutlets to fresh prawns, give dad a lunch to remember this year. Bookings are essential, the cafe is located at 5796 Federal Hwy, Collector. Bookings can be made by emailing oliveviewcafe@gmail.com or calling 0497 146 866.
