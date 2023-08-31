Goulburn Post
Support Goulburn businesses with something different for dad this Father's Day

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 31 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 12:30pm
Rocky road and other chocolate goodies are available for purchase. Image supplied.
Rocky road and other chocolate goodies are available for purchase. Image supplied.

Gift boxes from Kandgz

Homemade chocolate treats

If Dad has a sweet tooth, look no further than K and Gz. The cafe on Franklin Street offers great food and coffee as well hand made chocolate hampers. The sweets and treats are all lovingly made on-site and are sure to satisfy Dad's cravings. The cafe is open from 8am on Father's Day and is located on 9 Franklin Street.

