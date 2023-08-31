Second-guessing the great chances

People are genuinely good at second-guessing their own ability I find.
I've heard discussions about - and said myself - impostor syndrome recently, where we feel we're incapable or too inexperienced to complete an assignment or job given to us.
Hands up if you've ever thought you weren't good enough, while simultaneously accomplishing the required duties?
It's an odd phenomenon, but I wonder if it extends beyond just the roles we're already in and could it make us trip over our own feet when an opportunity comes our way.
Have you ever been presented an opportunity and you just find yourself fumbling around the reasons why you shouldn't or couldn't do something?
I'm sure it's not everyone, but a significant number of people seem to be like me in tripping over the negatives or the why-questions about any given thing.
A scenario I found myself in late last year was a good friend called me out of the blue to say he had won tickets to the NRL grand final, free accommodation and transport for two people with seats in a business booth and all.
I pondered it, I was keen, but it was a Sunday night and the provided travel wouldn't return until lunch time Monday and instead of just asking for the time off at short notice my brain told me it was all a little bit too hard and I thanked my friend, but told him he should take another mate instead.
What could have been as simple as a "boss can I have half-Monday off?", I ummed-and-ahhhed until it just seemed too much and instead it turned into a missed opportunity to catch up with a good mate and enjoy a thrilling final live in person.
That's one example, but it seems in daily life there are plenty of times people block themselves off to chances through impostor syndrome or otherwise.
Hopefully we can kick that habit and maybe we could get ahead in life if we could just get out of our own way.
Next time you get an opportunity, don't let any doubts trip you up, go for it.
