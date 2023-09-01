Feed: If you are dedicated and have free time, green manure crops, from ground covers to slashed greenery from trees like wattles with nitrogen-fixing bacteria at their roots, will do much of the feeding for you. But work at what suits you, from chooks wandering the garden for a few hours each day, leaving droppings, eating grass and pests, without time to turn your backyard into a scratched-up desert, to something packaged and organic spread on top of mulch. Water in well or the fertiliser may burn tree roots. I speak as one who killed a grapefruit tree with too much hen manure in a drought. I mourn it still.