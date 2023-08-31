Tableland's Table Toppers for Goulburn Racing Season announced

Goulburn's recently announced premierships for the 2022/23 racing season reflects the strength in results that Tablelands trainers continue to produce.
Danny Williams has regained the premier local trainer podium spot for the just finished racing season.
The evergreen Goulburn horseman did enough late in the season to narrowly pip the progressive Danielle Seib operation.
READ ALSO:
Appropriately ,it was one of his stable stalwarts My Blue Jeans who helped seal the deal with a home track win in July.
Williams was delighted with the acknowledgement.
"We are very excited to be winning the Goulburn District Race Club Premiership this year and to be part of the growth of this wonderful club," Williams said.
"Thank you so much for all the support to all our owners and staff as well as the club."
Scott Collings continued a big season of results by securing Local Horse of the Year honours with his lightly raced gelding Master Joe.
The horse has carried the 'big potential' tag from his very first trial outing and Collings has proved he's not just the 'average Joe', nurturing a breakout season with him in the shape of three home track wins for connections.
Alysha Collett regularly heads to Goulburn and reminded owners and trainers of her class with a clear-cut win in the jockey premiership.
Tyler Schiller also delivered big for followers whenever he trekked up the Hume with a win in the apprentice category.
Goulburn Race Club CEO Robyn Fife said the results reflected the sort of racing Goulburn produces on a regular basis.
"Like our racing product, the premierships reveal a depth in participation and results from a real cross section of the industry base," Ms Fife said.
"We congratulate all category winners for the past racing season.
"We would like to especially thank all of the owners, trainers, jockeys and other industry participants local or otherwise, who have supported racing in Goulburn over the past twelve months."
