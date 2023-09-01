Winter's over, so that means the start of another Goulburn Harness Racing season.
It all begins on Monday, September 18 at the Goulburn Paceway, followed by nine more race days including the Hewitt Memorial race day on April 21 and the Goulburn Carnival of Cups race day on April 28.
This year, Goulburn will be one of five venues to host a Carnival of Cups day along with Cowra, Young, Tamworth and Albury.
Goulburn Harness Racing Club secretary Mark Croatto said the race track was in perfect condition and ready for the start of the season following some repair work during the winter.
"The floods we had in October last year damaged the main track," he said.
"The jog track, where a lot of the horses are trained and do their jogging work which builds their fitness, was affected too.
"The jog track was washed away a few times in the last few years and on the first two occasions, Goulburn Mulwaree Council was able to organise its repair.
"Council couldn't do it again for the third one in October, so the club applied for a NSW small business flood recovery grant and was successful.
"We were able to repair the tracks in the winter as a result."
The other race days are October 30, November 27, December 18, January 22, February 19, March 11 and April 8.
