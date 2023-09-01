Some of the best young tennis players in the state came together for a very competitive weekend at the Goulburn Tennis Club on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27.
It wasn't easy for the number one seeds, but Brooke Komorowski and Lachlan Rowing took out the singles events of the 2023 Open Community Tennis Country Series.
Brooke took home $225 in prizemoney while Lachlan received $450.
About five local players took part in the competition at the club which put their hands up to host the event and were successful due to the size of the venue.
The tournament in Goulburn was one of eight in the series and players gained ranking points to qualify for the final in Newcastle from December 2-3.
