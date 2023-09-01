Goulburn Legacy's annual Appeals Week has received a major boost with a donation from Adriana and Tony Lamarra.
The local couple, well known for their philanthropy, this week donated $1000 to the charitable organisation that helps war widows and their families across Goulburn and district.
READ MORE:
The Lamarras make the donation annually. They were not available for comment but last year, Mr Lamarra said Legacy was very important to everyone in Australia and deserved as much support as possible in honour of men's and women's sacrifice in war.
Mr Lamarra will receive a $1000 badge for the donation.
Legacy Week runs from August 27 to Saturday, September 2.
ALSO READ:
Meantime, Goulburn secondary school students are hitting the CBD on Friday, September 1 with trays of Legacy merchandise, including bears, pens, keyrings, wristbands, badges and more.
Legatees also have a stall in Goulburn Square on Friday, September 1 and Marketplace on Saturday, September 2. They will also be out in force at the Bunnings barbecue on Saturday, raising money for the organisation.
All money raised helps support the 100 war widows under Legacy's banner in Goulburn and district.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.