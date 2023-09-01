Sunny spring days are here and so are swooping magpies.
In Goulburn we are lucky to be surrounded by beautiful trees, unfortunately around this time of year those trees are filled with protective magpies.
According to the magpie alert research website, last year more than 800 attacks were recorded across NSW.
There are a few spots to be extra careful in the area.
Anyone who's walked around Wollondilly River walking track may have encountered one or two attacks over the years.
The corner of Auburn and Combermere Streets has also been considered a high risk 'swoop zone.'
People are also being warned about the walking track near PCYC on Kenmore Street and Derwent Street.
With more than half of attacks happening to bike riders, another spot to be weary of is the Mount Grey MTB loop. The gumtrees surrounding the track provide the perfect nesting place for the protective birds.
So, how can we avoid getting attacked by magpies this season?
According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), there are ways to avoid being attacked.
They suggest changing up your regular walking, riding or running route as the magpies don't tend to leave the location of their nests, protect yourself by wearing sunglasses and a hat as well as carrying an umbrella, travel in groups if possible and put up signs so others can be aware of any particuarly territorial birds in the area.
People are also being warned not to feed them as it encourages dependence and may cause diseases to the bird in the long run.
Common sense also plays a factor in avoiding being attacked, don't throw anything at them and don't act agressive towards them as it will only increase the magpies perception of you as a threat.
