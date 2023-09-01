Goulburn's U3A is inviting the community to learn more about the Voice referendum at a talk on Saturday.
President, Brian Spilsbury junior said with the October 14 referendum date now announced, U3A was aiming to provide more information.
"There are a lot of rumours and innuendo and we're trying to provide a rational perspective to help people make up their own mind," he said.
Mulwaree Aboriginal Community Inc public officer, Jennie Gordon, will deliver a free talk at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, September 2 at 2pm.
The referendum asks people to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the Australian constitution and enshrine a Voice to Parliament.
Mr Spilsbury said the referendum contained just three paragraphs but he'd heard many arguments about unrelated issues.
"We are trying not to be decisive about the referendum but to present the case with references. We want people to come and listen and decide for themselves."
Ms Gordon, a Ngunnawal woman, is one of 250 signatories to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, the forerunner for the Voice referendum. She is a long-standing advocate for the Aboriginal community and a health sector worker for more than 50 years.
Over the past 18 months, she has run two weekly courses at U3A - Aboriginal History of the Goulburn District and Aboriginal Studies. Mr Spilsbury said they were two of the more popular courses at U3A and the latter would be run again in 2024.
Goulburn U3A operates from the former Goulburn Mulwaree Council depot at 2 Bourke Street.
