A magistrate has urged a woman "with a history of drug use" to commit to long-term rehabilitation.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie made the comment during sentencing of Goulburn woman, Julie Anne Geale, at Local Court on Wednesday, August 30.
The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of driving with illicit drug in system (second + offence). Magistrate Beattie said Geale had tested positive to cannabis and methylamphetamine in her system when police pulled her vehicle over in Bourke Street, Goulburn on February 15, 2023.
"Not content with that, in April you again drive with cannabis and methamphetamine in your system," Magistrate Beattie said.
The court heard this occurred at Gundagai on April 18 when police pulled Geale over for a random breath test.
Magistrate Beattie said it was Geale's third time before the court and fourth charge for the same offence. She asked her for an explanation.
Geale, who represented herself in court, said she'd been going through a "difficult time" and at one stage, was homeless.
"I just did the wrong thing," she said.
"...The second time I just made the wrong decision to pick up a friend from out of town."
Magistrate Beattie said the defendant was "clearly someone with a history of drug use".
"Why haven't you done something to address it?" she asked.
When Geale replied that she had, Magistrate Beattie said this had only occurred this week and asked why it didn't happen in February or April. Geale said she had previously engaged with Pathways but then stopped.
"It had been a long time since I used drugs," she said.
Geale added that she was now working two jobs.
Magistrate Beattie said she'd read a letter tendered to the court from Pathways.
"You need to commit to treatment to stop your relapses otherwise you'll get stopped again and they (police) will know if they test you for drugs, it will be positive," she said.
"You've taken time to prepare a letter and you talk of your remorse, your engagement with Pathways and that you're working two jobs...The letter also says you help your neighbour a great deal."
Magistrate Beattie convicted Geale, fined her a total $1050 and disqualified her from driving for six months on both charges. The disqualification will run concurrently, with Geale able to reapply for a licence in February, 2024.
