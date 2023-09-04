A sunny spring day in Goulburn greeted refugee advocate Neil Para on his 1000 kilometre trek to the Prime Minister's electorate to raise awareness for refugees in Australia.
Mr Para and his team were met by Mayor Peter Walker on Friday, September 1 to have a chat with councillors including Upper Lachlan Shire Mayor Pam Kensit about his journey.
The Sri Lankan refugee said that he has made friends for life in his journey.
"The amount of support and lovely people I have met along the way has been great," Mr Para said.
His team of four include Maggie and her husband Darryl Paterson as well as their friend Dennis Dunbridge.
His stop in Goulburn was considered to be a 'rest day' as he only walked seven kilometres for the day as opposed to the 70 he has averaged in his month-long journey so far.
The father of three is an SES volunteer and has worked consistently to give back to the Australian community for more than 11 years, but is still yet to be granted his working visa leaving him and his wife Sugaa without jobs.
When Neil, a heavily pregnant Sugaa and their two children immigrated to Australia on a crowded boat in 2012 they spent 10 days on Christmas Island when their youngest daughter Kartie got sick, it was then when the family was transferred to the mainland.
It was in Darwin where Neil and his family all learned to speak english.
After giving birth to their third child, the family moved to Ballarat.
Mr Para started his walk from Ballarat on August 1 and intends to make it to Marrickville by Sunday, September 10.
The frustrating process only motivates him to share his message more.
Friend and team mate Maggie Paterson said Mr Para is an inspiration.
"He just gives so much and is so dedicated to making a change."
To support Mr Para and his dedication to improving the lives of refugees living in limbo in Australia, his petition can be signed through the Walk for Freedom website.
