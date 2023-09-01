Emergency services respond to two-vehicle collision on busy road

Three people have escaped injury in a two-vehicle collision in Goulburn.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Sydney Road and Long Street, Goulburn at 1.15pm Friday, September 1.
A Mazda 3, crossing Long Street to the Masonic Village, collided with a northbound utility. The latter landed on its roof, while the Mazda was extensively damaged.
Police said no one was injured in the crash.
An 82-year-old woman, the Mazda's sole occupant, was treated at the scene by paramedics. She sustained cuts and bruises and was shaken by the experience. NSW Ambulance media confirmed two other people were treated at the scene but did not require hospitalisation.
Both vehicles were towed.
NSW Fire and Rescue also attended and cleared up a small spill.
Traffic in both northbound lanes was affected for a short time.
