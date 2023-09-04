Gallery on Track kicks off their latest exhibition 'Transformations.' From knitting to crochet, to wet and needle felting, the art behind the textile industry is brought to life to reflect on how fibres can be transformed into works of art. The exhibition takes place on 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn every day from 10am until 4pm. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
This is a book club with a difference where you can find great reading recommendations, and meet new people. Goulburn Mulwaree Library hosts a book club discussion on the first Tuesday of the month. This revolves around a central theme or genre. Nobody reads the same book, and each month there is a new topic to expand reading horizons. People then meet again on the second Tuesday of the month for a book review. These are both drop in events and no bookings are required. The Genre Book Club is at 184/ 194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, September 5 between 5.30pm and 7pm. Phone 4823 4435. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Kate Grenville's novel The Secret River tells the story of convict William Thornhill, exiled from the stinking slums of early 19th century London, who discovers that the penal colony in Australia offers something that he never dared to hope for before a place of his own. The novel has been adapted by Andrew Bovell and is directed by Chris John Hancock. The next show is on Wednesday, September 6 at 52 Goldsmith Street, Goulburn at 7.30pm. Email liedertheatre@gmail.com. Phone 4821 5066.
Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton's 'Just' novel series are brought to life in the stage show adaptation written by Robin Goldsworthy. The hilarious children's novels have been a staple of Australian children's literature since the 90's and are coming to 163 Auburn Street on Thursday, September 7 from 7pm and Friday, September 8 from 10.30am. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is reopening the BMX track after extensive renovations. The renovations have been funded by the NSW Government alongside Goulburn Mulwaree Council. The opening will include a formal ceremony as well as plenty of giveaways to promote bike safety. The event will be taking place at the corner of Avoca and Albion Street Goulburn on Thursday, September 7 from 4pm. Email council@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4444.
Southern Tablelands Country Women Australia invites the public to come see some art, enjoy some devonshire tea and discuss the CWA awareness theme of neurodiversity. The event will be taking place at 157 Auburn Street and 2 Montague Street Goulburn on Friday, September 8 from 9am. Email narellekk@gmail.com. Phone 0410 611 869.
The Charles Leger show has been running since the late 80's and showcases the best of the best when it comes to Alpacas from across NSW, Queensland and Victoria. Everyone is invited to come see the animals strut their stuff and witness the judging of the show. The competition runs from Friday, September 8 from 9am at 45 Braidwood Road from 9am. Email sanddtrostian@gmail.com. Phone 0417 689 197.
Each year, the Goulburn Race Club hosts 20 race days. A full TAB, onsite bookmakers, bar and canteen facilities make the venue the perfect place to watch the some of the best thoroughbred raising in country NSW. The next race day will be on Friday, September 8 from 12pm to 5pm at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn. Phone 4822 2222. Email admin@goulburnraceclub.com.au.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, September 8 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Email Goulburngrc@bigpond.com. Phone 4821 4465.
The All Historic Race Meeting brings together bike and car enthusiasts from across the country. The event shows off racing cars from pre 1961 and is the perfect weekend out for the whole family to learn about vintage vehicles. The meeting will be taking place at 8 Prairie Oak Road, Marulan on Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10 from 7.30am. Email fun@pheasantwood.com.au. Phone 4841 1422.
Come learn the basics of gold at a five week program specifically designed for women. The program is the ideal way to learn the basic fundamentals of golf in a friendly environment and runs over five one hour sessions over five weeks. The program tees off on Wednesday, September 6 until Wednesday, October 4 from 11am at 3 Golf Avenue, Goulburn. Email groovegolfgoulburn@gmail.com. Phone 4821 8133.
The Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night on the second Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome and anyone can get on stage. Performers including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, and comedians are encouraged to join in and show off their talent. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. Each act performs for 10 to 15 minutes. Simply turn up and put your name on the whiteboard to secure a spot. The next open mic night is on Friday, September 8 at 7.30pm to 10.30pm. It's at Market Street, Goulburn. Email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au Phone 4821 2043.
This is a regional produce and artisan market by talented makers and producers. These markets have something for everyone including coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and more. All money raised goes to Rotary charities and projects. The Rotary Parkside Markets are on Saturday, September 9 at Montague Street near Belmore Park, Goulburn. Phone 0477 258 006. Email glbrotary@gmail.com.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, Septmeber 9. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
The Marulan Book Exchange is a monthly event run by local volunteers. It provides a valuable resource for locals and visitors alike, and is one of the last NSW book exchanges. Bring your books and grab some new titles. It's on Saturday, September, 9 from 10am to 1pm at 93 George Street, Marulan. Phone 0409 244 574. Email 34greenhills@gmail.com.
Enjoy an evening of live music, free tea and coffee and lucky door prizes as Harry Hookey welcomes guest performer Alex Black to entertain. The event will be taking place at Tallong Memorial Hall, Memorial Drive, Tallong on Saturday, September 9 from 7pm. Email theshedmarulan@gmail.com. Phone 0408 444 892.
Goulburn CWA markets have goods of all descriptions on display, from pre-loved goods to sweets and treats to knitted items. You can join in by booking your own table for $15. The markets will be taking place at 2 Montague Street, Goulburn on Saturday, September 9 from 8.30am. Email goulburncwa@gmail.com. Phone 0400 132 633.
Step back in time to the 1880's when Goulburn was one of the first regional centres to supply piped drinking water to its residents. This rare facility is the only complete, steam-powered municipal water supply left in its original location in the Southern Hemisphere. Come learn more about the water that has powered the region for hundreds of years. The tours will be taking place on Sunday, September 10 from 10am on Fitzroy Street Goulburn. Email museums@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4448.
