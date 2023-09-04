This is a book club with a difference where you can find great reading recommendations, and meet new people. Goulburn Mulwaree Library hosts a book club discussion on the first Tuesday of the month. This revolves around a central theme or genre. Nobody reads the same book, and each month there is a new topic to expand reading horizons. People then meet again on the second Tuesday of the month for a book review. These are both drop in events and no bookings are required. The Genre Book Club is at 184/ 194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, September 5 between 5.30pm and 7pm. Phone 4823 4435. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.

