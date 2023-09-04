Goulburn Post
From markets to a new art exhibition, here's what to do this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 10:30am
Learn how to transform fibre into art this week. Image by Pexels.
'Transformations' by Gallery on Track's 'Fibre Fun' group

Come learn the art of textiles 

Gallery on Track kicks off their latest exhibition 'Transformations.' From knitting to crochet, to wet and needle felting, the art behind the textile industry is brought to life to reflect on how fibres can be transformed into works of art. The exhibition takes place on 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn every day from 10am until 4pm. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.

