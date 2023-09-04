Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

From markets to a new art exhibition, here's what to do this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learn how to transform fibre into art this week. Image by Pexels.
Learn how to transform fibre into art this week. Image by Pexels.

'Transformations' exhibition

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.