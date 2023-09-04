'Transformations' exhibition
Come learn the art of textiles
Gallery on Track kicks off its latest exhibition 'Transformations.' From knitting to crochet, to wet and needle felting, the art behind the textile industry is brought to life to reflect on how fibres can be transformed into works of art. The exhibition takes place on 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn every day from 10am until 4pm. Call 4822 7889.
Just Live On Stage!
Book series live
Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton's 'Just' novel series are brought to life in the stage show adaptation written by Robin Goldsworthy. The hilarious children's novels have been a staple of Australian children's literature since the 90's and are coming to 163 Auburn Street on Thursday, September 7 from 7pm and Friday, September 8 from 10.30am. Call 4823 4999.
Greyhound Racing
Canines go head-to-head
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. The races will be held on Friday, September 8 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Call 4821 4465.
Women's Golf
Learn golf basics
Five week program designed for women. Learn the basic fundamentals of golf in a friendly environment and runs over five one hour sessions over five weeks. The program tees off on Wednesday, September 6 until Wednesday, October 4 from 11am at 3 Golf Avenue, Goulburn. Email groovegolfgoulburn@gmail.com. Call 4821 8133.
Rotary Markets
Something for everyone
A regional produce and artisan market by talented makers and producers. On sale is coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and more. All money raised goes to Rotary charities and projects. The Rotary Parkside Markets are on Saturday, September 9 at Montague Street near Belmore Park, Goulburn. Call 0477 258 006.
