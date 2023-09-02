Goulburn Post
Majors Creek's Curtis Bennett to take part in STIHL Timbersports Pro Championship and Rookie Championship

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated September 4 2023 - 9:55am, first published September 3 2023 - 8:00am
Curtis Bennett (left) at the Goulburn Show earlier this year. Picture by Burney Wong.
Top Australian Rookie woodchopping athlete Curtis Bennett will be hoping to improve on his fifth place finish in 2019 when he takes part in the STIHL Timbersports Pro Championship and Rookie Championship in Wollongong from midday on Saturday, September 16.

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

