Top Australian Rookie woodchopping athlete Curtis Bennett will be hoping to improve on his fifth place finish in 2019 when he takes part in the STIHL Timbersports Pro Championship and Rookie Championship in Wollongong from midday on Saturday, September 16.
In last year's qualification round, he placed first with two of the fastest times of the day in the underhand chop and the standing block.
The Majors Creek woodchopper also placed second in the 2023 World Rookie Championship and was only a few points away from the winner.
Bennett is the hot favourite but it won't be easy, as other Rookie athletes are hot on his tail like Matt Coffey and Tyson Rowe.
"I am feeling confident walking into the Rookie Championship this year," Bennett said.
"I have been training hard and I am ready to take on the top rookie athletes here in Australia again, having won the 2022 Australian Rookie Championship last year on the Gold Coast."
Woodchopping runs in Bennett's blood, with his grandfather being a world champion and his father, a NSW champion.
Bennett said that family pedigree came with high expectations both on the scene and behind it.
"We don't go anywhere for second place," he said.
In terms of training, Bennett said woodchoppers were fitter than they looked.
Woodchoppers are generally "big men" and at six foot six and 145 kilograms, Bennett is no exception.
Bennett's whole life revolves around wood and he spends winter cutting firewood and summer manufacturing wood splitting machines.
"Growing up all my mates were woodchoppers," he said.
The free, family-friendly event is supported by the City of Wollongong and will feature food trucks, a bar and live music, making it the perfect way to spend your Saturday.
This is the first time the STIHL Timbersports series has returned to NSW since 2018.
For more information visit www.stihl.com.au/timbersports.
