Junior hockey has come to an end for another year.
The grand finals of the Goulburn and District Hockey Association's junior competitions were played at the Goulburn Hockey Complex on Saturday, September 2 in front of many spectators.
All the matches were played in high spirits and with great sportsmanship.
In the u18s competition, the Ninjas beat Drifters 4-2 and Jay Knight was named player of the final.
The u13s competition saw Ajax Blue beat the Drifters 4-1. The player of the final was Sophie Galland.
In the u15s competition, the Drifters beat Ajax 3-2 and the player of the match was Cameron Schultz.
The u11s saw Ajax Blue beat the Drifters 11-1. The player of the match was Ollie Croker.
