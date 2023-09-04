A best on ground performance from Goulburn Swans player co-coach James Armstrong wasn't enough to get his side across the line in the club's first grand final since 2015.
The Murrumbateman Eagles held on for dear life to take out back to back AFL Canberra Community Men's Division Three premierships following their 6.11 (47) - 6.5 (41) victory at EPC Solar Park on Saturday, September 2.
The Eagles came out of the blocks firing, but goal kicking inaccuracy kept the Swans in the contest and it almost came back to bite them in the end.
Dominance throughout the second and third terms extended the Eagles' lead to 20 points at the final break, but by that stage, it seemed they were running out of legs.
That showed in the final term when the Swans cut the margin down to six.
Goulburn pushed and pushed, but the Eagles managed to kick their only goal in the final term when it mattered most to take home the prize.
Swans captain Rory Heffernan said his side would have gotten the job done if there were a couple more minutes on the board.
The other Swans player co-coach Vaughan Winnel said he felt experience and a slow start cost his side the final.
"We gave them too much of a start," he said.
"You could see they'd been in the grand final before and we were fresh to it."
Despite the result, Armstrong said his players had plenty to be proud about.
"I'm proud of how we carried ourselves," he said.
"I told the players to have their chins up and have proud chests because we fought as hard as we possibly could."
Reflecting on the season as a whole, Armstrong said he the players did everything he asked of them and showed continuous signs of improvement.
"We came home strong on the straight pretty much from round three," he said.
"From there, we improved every week and had strong numbers at training all year.
"The players took their footy seriously and showed their commitment to the team, so I'm really proud of all the boys."
Swans player president and former player coach Simon Treloar said it was an "unreal season from the boys".
"I'm really grateful for how hard the boys kept fighting today and all year," he said.
"We never believed we were done all season and this will hurt, but the boys know how special it's been."
The Swans will celebrate their successes throughout the year during their presentation night in October.
