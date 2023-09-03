Goulburn Post
Goulburn Bears to raise funds for sarcoma patient Blake Shorrock

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated September 4 2023 - 9:54am, first published 8:00am
A 3x3 basketball tournament will raise funds to help make Blake Shorrock's (right) life easier. Picture supplied.
The Goulburn Bears are showing their support for former player Blake Shorrock by holding a 3x3 basketball tournament on October 21.

