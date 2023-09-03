The Goulburn Bears are showing their support for former player Blake Shorrock by holding a 3x3 basketball tournament on October 21.
Shorrock, who was diagnosed with sarcoma in mid-2022, will use the money raised from the charity event to pay for his treatment, accommodation and countless trips to Sydney.
"I am also currently off work, so it will help me financially too," Shorrock said.
Life hasn't been easy for Shorrock who explained how the disease and treatments for it affected him.
"I discovered I had a lung tumour in January of this year after being cleared of the tumour I had in my leg in May the year prior," he said.
"I went through six months of chemotherapy which didn't help me much and at one stage, I couldn't even get out of bed and struggled to walk to the end of the block.
"I'm now on immunotherapy."
Shorrock said the disease was something he would have to live with for the rest of his life.
"It's not terminal, but I will never be cured because it has spread through my body."
The entry fee is $20 per person, which will make up a fair chunk of the money raised, while funds will also be taken in through canteen sales, music and games.
There will definitely be two men's divisions as well as a women's and over 40 men's competition depending on the numbers.
The following night will feature a fundraiser night at the Goulburn Soldiers Club where a few prizes will be auctioned off like a signed Kookaburras and a Manly Sea Eagles jersey.
A raffle will also be held where prizes like an air conditioning unit can be won.
Shorrock said he was "super stoked" for the tournament.
"It's been a big journey for me, but it's always good to know that I have people in my corner," he said.
This is the second year the tournament will be run, but the first time as a fundraiser.
