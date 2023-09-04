Goulburn Post
Southern Tablelands group CWA hosts festival in Goulburn

Updated September 4 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
Southern Tablelands CWA group president, Karen Pavey, is inviting the community to join in the CWA Festival in Goulburn on Friday, September 8. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Southern Tablelands CWA group president, Karen Pavey, is inviting the community to join in the CWA Festival in Goulburn on Friday, September 8. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The Country Women's Association (CWA) is using its annual awareness week to highlight neurodiversity and neuro-divergent conditions.

