Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Bannaby's Saint Matthew's Church readies for 125th anniversary

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 5 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saint Matthew's Church, Bannaby, has stood the test of time. It will celebrate its 125th anniversary on September 23. Picture supplied.
Saint Matthew's Church, Bannaby, has stood the test of time. It will celebrate its 125th anniversary on September 23. Picture supplied.

From its vantage point high on a hill, the grandest of views stretches out from the little church.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.