Funds for cancer research are set to be raised for cancer awareness month by Elite Care and Services, Camp Quality and Goulburn support services in September.
The group has teamed up to bring a day of fun to Goulburn for a good cause.
The community is invited to join them to raise money for those living with cancer, and their loved ones.
Organiser Holly Upton said that they were looking forward to combining their work with people living with a disability, to assist those with cancer.
"We've signed up a few of the local fire trucks, police and ambulance services to join in on the day," Ms Upton said.
"There will also be face painting and a Mr Whippy van available before the run kicks off."
Ms Upton herself will be taking part in walking 100kms to raise money for kids with cancer and donations can be made through her GoFundMe page.
People are invited to bring a donation, wear white, bring a hat and sunscreen and water, and to take part in the run.
Along with ice cream and face painting, the organisation will also provide a jumping castle, sausage sizzle and much more.
The event will take place on Thursday, September 28 from 9am at Hudson Park, with the run kicking off at 11am.
All proceeds go directly to The Cancer Council Foundation.
For any further questions, Ms Upton can be contacted on 0401 459 779.
