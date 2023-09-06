Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Elite Care and Camp Quality raise funds for cancer research

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
September 6 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Funds for cancer research are set to be raised for cancer awareness month by Elite Care and Services, Camp Quality and Goulburn support services in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.