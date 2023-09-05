Goulburn Post
Federal Member for Hume Angus Taylor fights the battle for pharmacies in Goulburn

Updated September 5 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 1:30pm
Federal Member for Hume Angus Taylor throws his support behind local pharmacies. Image supplied.
Federal Member for Hume, Angus Taylor has expressed his support for those concerned about the consequences the Government's approach to 60-day dispensing could have on local pharmacies.

