Federal Member for Hume, Angus Taylor has expressed his support for those concerned about the consequences the Government's approach to 60-day dispensing could have on local pharmacies.
The coalition has communicated their frustration with the Albanese Government in the process in a statement.
"We have been calling out the Albanese Labor Government for their lack of consultation and rushed policy making, which was putting Australian's healthcare access at risk," the coalition said.
"We have been calling on them to get back to the table with the community pharmacy sector and negotiate an Eighth Community Pharmacy Agreement to resolve the legitimate concerns on their approach to 60-day dispensing."
The coalition said that their hard work has paid off with the announcement of the government bringing forward the start date of the new agreement.
According to the coalition, the main focus has always been resolving concerns within the community.
"Our focus was always on resolving the legitimate concerns that were raised for the serious impacts that unconsulted, unmodelled and rushed policy could have on patients and communities," the coalition said.
"The Government did not adequately consult with community pharmacists before they announced this policy and they refused to model the potential flow-on impacts that this policy could have on patients, particularly the most vulnerable.
The coalition has said that it is this lack of adequacy that resulted in taking the issues to Parliament House on behalf of the community and local pharmacists.
Federal Member for Hume Angus Taylor, said he will continue to fight for the community.
"I will not stop fighting for my community and for what is right," Mr Taylor said.
"I am pleased that today the Government will enter into discussions with the community pharmacy sector, as we have been calling for."
Mr Taylor said that he recognises the role pharmacists play in primary healthcare and is relieved that their voices will now be heard.
