A heritage precinct near Goulburn's CBD could have another addition if a proposal receives the council tick of approval.
Goulburn's Country Universities Centre (CUC) hopes to relocate to the former Saint Patrick's Technical School at 91 Bourke Street.
CUC chairman, Bob Kirk, said such was its success over the last five years that the study hub had outgrown its premises at the Goulburn TAFE campus. The organisation provides a space for country students to undertake their studies remotely.
"Our student base has grown from 220 students last semester, which was 100 more than last year," he said.
"While they don't all use the building at the same time, it has created a space issue. Our staff numbers have also grown."
The centre employs up to eight people.
Mr Kirk said the committee had to delicately balance an existing lease with TAFE but also plan for the future. A development application lodged with Goulburn Mulwaree Council details $91,000 in internal fit-outs at 91 Bourke Street to meet needs, but it is dependent on approval.
Goulburn's CUC campus was the second established after Cooma's, with the concept designed to address a 50 per cent attrition rate for first-year rural university students. Mr Kirk said the move away from family and friends and living costs were contributing factors.
In contrast, the Centre allowed them to stay at home and utilise the study space, complete with supporting technology.
"There are now 16 centres across NSW...It is growing rapidly as a concept in Australia and Goulburn is well advanced with it," Mr Kirk said.
"We have terrific staff and a great facility but we can't ignore the need to increase visibility, accessibility to the public and to cater for growth."
The current crop studies about 23 degrees across 18 universities. Mr Kirk said these literally covered A to Z, with one person studying astronomy and another, zoology.
The board had been searching for a suitable new premises for some time. Mr Kirk said he suggested the Bourke Street building after driving past one day and seeing the 'office space for lease' sign.
If approved, the CUC would occupy the entire two-storey building. Architect, Tim Lee, said internal partitioning was required for open and private study areas, in addition to toilet and kitchen refurbishments.
The Catholic diocese commissioned the structure in 1937 for the St Patrick's Technical School, which operated until 1965. Later, former Senator Ursula Stephens leased it as office space during her term. Up until recently, Fife Financial Planning occupied part of the space.
Architect, Tim Lee said the building had been internally stripped and refurbished twice and retained little of the original classrooms. An internal traditional joinery staircase was completed during Ursula Stephens' tenancy.
Owners Steve Jones and Robert Rampton have replaced guttering and tiling, restored the veranda with its cast-iron railing, fascias and re-roofed the building.
"It's in very good nick for a building of that time and it's a credit to the owners that they were were able to refurbish it in keeping with the precinct and give it a new lease of life," Mr Lee said.
The building is not listed as an individual heritage item on the council's LEP. However the applicants are obliged to consider this impact, given its location in a heritage precinct.
Mr Kirk told The Post the CUC would complement surrounding uses such as the Hume Conservatorium, Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral, Roses Cafe, which Mr Rampton and Mr Jones also restored, and the partners' adjacent Abbey Motel.
The DA is under assessment and is being referred to the Goulburn Heritage Group for comment.
"Rob and Steve have been very accommodating," Mr Kirk said.
"It is all very dependent on the DA process...We want to go there to offer an improved service. There is a growing need and the CUC is being very well received. We have to cater for that and I'm very proud of the staff and of being chair. It's a great addition to our community."
