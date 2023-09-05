The RFS has been taking advantage of conditions to complete hazard reduction burns in recent months.
Southern Tablelands RFS operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said one of the largest was at Breadalbane over the weekend of September 2 and 3.
READ MORE:
A landowner asked the RFS to assist with an agricultural burn in a 183 hectare paddock of grassland. Parkesbourne, Gunning and Cullerin brigades attended.
A total five hazard reduction burns were undertaken across the zone over the weekend. A further one at Tarlo was postponed due to conditions.
Crews also responded to several escaped pile burns, which had been earlier notified to the RFS.
These included one at Quiberon Way, Goulburn on Saturday, September 5. Goulburn and Tarlo brigades arrived to find a small area of grass alight and doused it within 20 minutes. On Sunday at 2pm, Middle Arm brigade extinguished one acre of grass within 45 minutes.
ALSO READ:
Another pile burn escaped at Hadlow Drive, Lake George on the weekend but this too was quickly rounded up.
Brigades are assisting landowners with pile burns in the lead-up to what's expected to be a dangerous fire season.
Mr Boddy said with weather warming up, it didn't take much for the burns to run out of control.
"We urge landowners to have sufficient firefighting resources, hand tools and personal protective equipment on hand," he said.
Goulburn Airport received just 35mm of rain in August and 13.6mm in July, well below the monthly averages.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.