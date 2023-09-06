The Southern Tablelands group of the CWA is encouraging parents to submit applications for education grants and scholarships.
A spokesperson said grants of $250 were on offer for Year 6 students entering Year 7 in 2024. Applicants must live in the Southern Tablelands Group area and be completing Year 6 in 2023 to be eligible.
Application forms are available from school principals or email direct to stgcwa.educgrants@gmail.com.
Applicants are asked to to include a reference from the student's school principal or education coordinator, (if home schooled), information about the student and their future, commitment to school life, the community and how the grant will assist.
Applications close on October 10, 2023.
Successful applicants will be notified in early December 2023.
