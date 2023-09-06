Mayor Peter Walker will have competition when he again runs for the top council job this month.
Cr Bob Kirk has also vowed to nominate for the mayoral role at the September 19 election. Cr Kirk was mayor from 2016 to January, 2022 when he was deposed by Cr Walker in a narrow five to four vote.
"I'm nominating for the same reasons I did the last few times. I think I'm well equipped, experienced and capable of providing the leadership needed," Cr Kirk said.
"We now have the mayoral election every two years and I think it's an opportunity for a reconsideration."
The councillors will choose the mayor and deputy mayor in a voting method to be decided at the meeting.
Cr Kirk said community members had encouraged him to stand and he wanted to show that he was presenting himself as an option. He told The Post he secured "a lot of votes" (23 per cent of first preferences) at the December, 2021 election and though he didn't secure the mayor's job, believed incumbency carried "great value."
Cr Kirk said he didn't believe he deserved to be "tipped out" in January, 2021 but had put this behind him and concentrated on being a "constructive and positive" councillor.
But he argued leadership would be needed in the next term. The council would decide whether to apply for a special rate variation and if it did, extensive community consultation would be required, he said. Similarly, while major projects like the Performing Arts Centre had been completed, their upkeep and depreciation had to be factored into future budgets. A road work backlog and the need for grants were also priorities.
"I think I'm the best person to lead the council through the rest of this term," Cr Kirk said.
He told The Post that "God willing" he would also nominate for the council at the general election in September, 2024.
Meantime, Cr Walker believed he and the council had achieved much in the last few years, including the Performing Arts Centre, Wollondilly Riverwalk extensions, a new aquatic centre and hockey complex, among other projects.
"We're not done and dusted yet but we need to be mindful that funds are getting tight. We need to look at opportunities that pop up," he said.
"...I'm enjoying what I'm doing and there are still some things - like Wakefield Park, the community Centre and the Run-O-Waters access - that I want to see completed."
Cr Walker said he'd met more state ministers in the past six months than last and would continue fighting "tooth and nail" for community grant funding.
He believed the five new councillors elected in 2021 had settled in and the council was performing well as a team.
Current deputy mayor, Steve Ruddell will again stand for the role while Cr Daniel Strickland is considering nomination. They both stood in September, 2022.
Cr Ruddell said he'd committed to supporting Cr Walker for this term and wouldn't consider a run at the top job until the next term, depending on the council's make-up.
"I've enjoyed being deputy mayor and have filled in for Peter several times," he said.
"I've met dignitaries that I wouldn't have otherwise...It's a good stepping stone if I want to have a crack at (he mayor's job) in future."
He too believed the council would be faced with several "troubling decisions," including a special rate variation.
Cr Strickland ruled out a run for the mayoralty, given his workload and family commitments.
"People have spoken to me about standing as deputy but it really depends on work and family life," he said.
Last year, he backed Cr Kirk for mayor. He said his decision on September 19 would be based on leadership skills, level of community trust and how the person presented to the public.
Cr Strickland said he was enjoying his time on council and the community interaction. He intends to re-nominate in 2024.
All other councillors ruled out standing for mayor or deputy mayor. Cr Michael Prevedello had not returned requests for comment by the time of publication.
