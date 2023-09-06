Hume Conservatorium has reimagined the Chamber Music Festival with a new month-long feast of classical music in the impressive acoustics of the Old Ceramic Hall in Goulburn.
The series begins on Sunday, October 1 with the grand finale concert of the Australian Chopin Festival.
Featuring two world-class musicians, Ewa Pobocka and Southern Tablelands cellist, David Pereira, this afternoon performance will pay tribute to the renowned, influential musician Frederic Chopin.
Hume Con CEO George Brenan said the business is excited to be hosting the two acts.
"We are really fortunate to have two such fine musicians presenting this program in Goulburn, which has been devised specifically for the inaugural Chopin Festival," Mr Brenan said.
The program draws on the shared interests of these two fine musicians, and includes works by Chopin, Bach, Beethoven and the much-loved Australian composer, Elena Cats Chernin.
The second concert on Friday, October 6 is a return visit by Ensemble Offspring, led by internationally acclaimed percussionist Claire Edwards OAM and accompanied by exceptional guitarist Andrew Blanch and Vladimir Gorbach.
The Surge explores current issues society are facing, through new commissioned and classic Australian compositions from the 1990s.
The program examines everything from human induced climate change to the pervasive influence of the internet.
The music features 1990s classics by Peter Sculthorpe and Nigel Westlake and five recent commissions by Robert Davidson, Felicity Wilcox and Jessica Wells.
A video that demonstrates the lessons shown through the music will accompany the music.
The third program features the amazing Katie Noonan returning after her recent sold-out performance at GPAC.
Katie Noonan brings her newest project the Australian Vocal Ensemble (AVÉ) to present 'Tumbling like Stars' at the Conservatorium on Sunday, October 8 an afternoon concert.
In this program, four of Australia's finest vocalists come together in a visionary performance combining heavenly vocals in a chamber setting.
Katie Noonan's new project, Australian Vocal Ensemble, will intertwine new Australian compositions by Anne Cawrse, Robert Davidson, Thomas Green, Alice Humphries, Zac Hurren, Stephen Leek, Katie Noonan and Jessica Wells, alongside new arrangements of music by Bach, Handel and Toms Luis de Victoria.
In AVE, Katie Noonan has created Australia's only professional classical vocal quartet. Tenor Andrew Goodwin, Mezzo-Soprano Fiona Campbell and Bass Baritone Andrew O'Connor, join Katie Noonan to create a visionary performance combining heavenly vocals in a chamber setting.
Don't miss an opportunity to see a truly unique performance of soaring vocals as they celebrate the release of their debut album 'Stars'.
The group will return with a final concert on Sunday, October 29 featuring The Luminescence Chamber Singers.
Luminescence will perform their program "As A Flower Unfurls" a celebration of spring, the blossoming flowers, the shifting tides and all that changing seasons can mean to the community.
Featuring music by Giaches De Wert, Robert Davidson, James Wade, as well as the premiere of Leah Blankendaal's "Lake", and a new instalment of Andrew Ford's 'Red Dirt Hymns.'
Comprised of vocalists mezzo-soprano Aj America, baritone Lucien Fischer, soprano Veronica Milroy, soprano Rachel Mink, bass Alasdair Stretch and tenor Dan Walker Luminescence, the group aims to deliver artistic and educational programs to ignite the brain of their audience by providing a voice to the human experience of all kinds.
Tickets for all events can be purchased through the Hume Conservatorium website.
