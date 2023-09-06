Ricky Stuart looks at an elimination final at a sold-out stadium in Newcastle and simply declares: "We're not meant to win".
The Canberra Raiders barely held onto their place in the eight and now face a Knights outfit chasing their 10th consecutive win to kick off their NRL finals campaign.
James Schiller has been named to start on Canberra's left wing and, in his fourth NRL game of the year, is tasked with stopping Dom Young - who just set a Knights record for the most tries in a season with 23 to wipe Timana Tahu and Akuila Uate out of the record books.
The Knights welcome mercurial fullback Kalyn Ponga and halfback Jackson Hastings back into the fold for Sunday's do-or-die clash. The Raiders are already without star forward Josh Papali'i [injury], while Seb Kris has joined Corey Horsburgh on the suspended list.
But the ultra-competitive Raiders coach is relishing the challenge ahead, adamant his side will have no trouble rising to the occasion against a team blitzing all who go before them.
"We're not meant to win," Stuart said.
"It's very easy for us to get ready this week, we'll just have a bit of fun with training this week. We're not expected to win, so it's an easy preparation this week."
Schiller has played just one NRL game since round four but has beaten Albert Hopoate to a place in the starting side after Kris accepted a five-game ban for dumping Cronulla's Siona Katoa on his head in a tackle gone wrong.
Stuart says a rib injury dashed Hopoate's hopes of being named in the starting side but there may be hope he features on Sunday after being named on the extended bench in an otherwise unchanged squad featuring Jarrod Croker as 18th man.
"It's unfortunate for Albert, because Albert has been really good for us this year and I have got all the faith in the world in him," Stuart said.
"At the moment, he has been out for a couple of weeks with a rib injury, and James Schiller has been doing what we ask players to do when they go back to NSW Cup, he's been playing extremely well.
"Sometimes injury can be very unfortunate, it's how Albert got his start in the NRL at the start of the season. It's a hard phone call, ringing Albert about it, but it's a decision I had to make."
Canberra have lost three of their last four games and were $4.25 outsiders when team lists dropped on Tuesday, with the Knights expected to continue their stunning run of form to record their first finals victory in a decade.
The Raiders will find themselves in hostile territory on Sunday, with the Knights recording a sell-out crowd nearing 30,000 fans for the third time in succession with the majority of tickets snapped up before Canberra fans could even get a sniff.
"You've got to look forward to those games. That's what it's all about, isn't it? You fight all season to be able to put yourself into this situation," Raiders assistant Michael Maguire said on SEN's Afternoons with Jimmy Smith.
"There's probably not a lot of people out there that look at us and think we're a chance in that space. No doubt, we'll touch base on that. One thing we do know as a team is that if we play to our potential, then we can come up with a half like we had in the first half [against Cronulla]."
