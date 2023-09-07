A Sydney man has been committed to stand trial in the District Court over the death of two men in floodwaters at Bevendale, 73km west of Goulburn, NSW.
Jawad Al Hussein, 41, of Guildford, faced Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, September 6. He has not entered a plea to two charges of manslaughter, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, and back up charges of driving while licence suspended and two counts of negligent driving occasioning death.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said police alleged that on October 31, 2022, Al Hussein caused the deaths of Ghosn Ghosn and Ibrahim Chahine by driving his Mitsubishi Triton into Prestons Creek (causeway on Rugby Road) Bevendale, "in an act of gross negligence".
Magistrate Beattie said it was further alleged that Al Hussein was driving dangerously at Prestons Creek, Bevendale when the vehicle was involved in an impact, causing the men's death.
Police alleged the vehicle was swept into the swollen waterway and that Al Hussein and another man swam to safety.
The Director of Public Prosecutions representative told the court she understood Al Hussein had signed a case conference certificate.
Magistrate Beattie committed the matter for trial in the District Court. She told Al Hussein a phone call-over would be held on October 4, at which the court would give direction on how the matter proceeded.
Al Hussein was charged on December 20, 2022. He was granted bail on December 21 following a Parramatta court appearance and Magistrate Beattie continued this on Wednesday.
