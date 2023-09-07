Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Fresh is best': Rita Warleigh starts Goulburn Farmers Market

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 7 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rita Warleigh and her International Volunteers for Peace group is starting a farmers market in Goulburn on October 28. Picture supplied.
Rita Warleigh and her International Volunteers for Peace group is starting a farmers market in Goulburn on October 28. Picture supplied.

Rita Warleigh hopes to tap into people's post-pandemic penchant for fresh produce by starting a farmers' market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.