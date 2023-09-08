Crookwell High School became the hub for combating bullying, learning about science and helping the less fortunate on Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8.
The school is part of the STEM Industry School Partnerships (SISP) program which encourages knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics among students.
ALSO READ:
This year the school utilised their place within SISP to partner up with Solar Buddy, a company that provides lighting for those living in energy poverty.
The program consisted of schools from across the region learning how to set up solar power lights to send to underprivileged children in third world countries and to discuss strategies on how to combat bullying.
Crookwell high teacher and and project officer for SISP Anna Kemp said that the kids have been highly receptive to the program.
"The kids come in and put together the lights and want to come back for more," Ms Kemp said.
The program was offered to students in the hall of Crookwell High School and saw kids from the ages of five to 17 come learn how to put together a solar light that they would later send to children who needed a light in their lives across the globe.
The school opened their doors to schools from across the region, including Gunning and St Mary's Primary School.
Crookwell High principal Vero Joseph said that the program has given the kids a great opportunity to not only help the students of their feeder schools with the assembly of the lights but also can offer them the chance to become mentors.
"It's been great to see the older kids connecting with the younger ones over the past few weeks," Mr Joseph said.
"It's important to recognise what the kids see as the most pressing issues when it comes to bullying."
Each solar light that was constructed by the students will be sent along with a hand-written letter with a corresponding address so the children can keep in touch.
Ms Kemp said that the letters are a vital part of the project.
"It's going to be great to see the continuous contact the students make with the kids they are making the lights for," Ms Kemp said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.