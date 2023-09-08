Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Crookwell High school hosts Solar Buddy antibullying program

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STEM Head teacher Miss Anna Kemp, year 8, 9 and 10 students Riley Carnell, Erik Skelly, Liam Carnell, Nate Kemp, Cayleb Bearman, Charlie Lolley, Addie Daweson, Elisha Marcelino, Caitlyn Hogan, Tyler Smith and Crookwell Highschool Principal Mr Vero Jospeh. Images by Jacqui Lyons.
STEM Head teacher Miss Anna Kemp, year 8, 9 and 10 students Riley Carnell, Erik Skelly, Liam Carnell, Nate Kemp, Cayleb Bearman, Charlie Lolley, Addie Daweson, Elisha Marcelino, Caitlyn Hogan, Tyler Smith and Crookwell Highschool Principal Mr Vero Jospeh. Images by Jacqui Lyons.

Crookwell High School became the hub for combating bullying, learning about science and helping the less fortunate on Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.