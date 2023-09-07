Gallery on Track has transformed into a place of beauty this month.
The latest exhibition at the gallery is called 'Transformations' and reflects an individual's investigations using natural fibres like wool, cotton and silk while experimenting with craft techniques like felt, embroidery and crochet and considers elements needed to produce original art.
The artworks are done by members of the Fibre Fun textile group.
The group aims to provide a working space for Gallery on Track members who wish to explore art through the medium of fibre and has members who have worked in textiles and fibre for decades through to those who have explored a new medium for just a few months.
The members of the group are Jenni Kell, Julie Woods, Susan Harris, Kate Robertson, Kathryn Lawry and Ann Rogan.
Plenty of art lovers attended the official opening on Sunday, September 3 where finger food was served.
